Rob Reiner mourned by Barack Obama, Jerry O'Connell, James Woods and many others

Reactions to the death of actor-director Rob Reiner, who was found dead with his wife Michele Reiner at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday. The acclaimed director and Emmy winner was also a major Democratic booster, leading many prominent politicians to share tributes.

Here’s a look at some notable reactions to Reiner’s death:

Barack Obama

"Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action." — On X.

Jerry O'Connell

"Love you, Rob." — On Instagram with a photo of him and Reiner on the set of "Stand By Me."

Actor Josh Gad

"He was one of the greatest directors of our time. He was a friend. He was simply a beautiful person. Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine." — On Instagram.

Gavin Newsom

“Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as The Princess Bride to A Few Good Men. His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others — and encouraging us to dream bigger. That empathy extended well beyond his films.” — In a statement.

James Woods

"Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made GHOSTS OF MISSISSIPPI. The studio didn't think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event." — On X.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.” —In a statement.

Actor Paul Walter Hauser

"Grieving the loss of my favorite director of all-time. A Few Good Men is THE reason I became an actor, and Rob's filmography behind the camera is THE reason I wanted to direct and still do." — On Instagram.

Nancy Pelosi

"The news of a deadly assault on Rob and Michelle Reiner in their home is devastating. It's hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued. Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavors, Michelle was his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and a loving wife." — On X.

Elijah Wood

"Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family." — On X.

The family of “All in the Family” creator Norman Lear

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place.” — From a statement.

Director Joe Russo

"I can't handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men." — via X.

Actor Virginia Madsen

"Thank you Rob for giving us so much joy to hold on to. Life and talent always turned up to 11." — Via Instagram.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.