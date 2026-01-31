Pet sounds: Why some dog owners share music with their 4-legged friends

People use music to set moods, create a desired atmosphere and evoke memories of family and friends. The right song at the right time can have similar effects for some dogs.

Pet owners, trainers and animal shelter workers sometimes use music as a training tool, a distraction from triggers and to create a relaxing environment for dogs kept in kennels or left alone at home. But researchers say music is context-dependent, meaning the effects vary based on dogs' temperament, the setting, the type of tune and the volume at which it's played.

Social media videos of dogs howling to music, relaxing to the sounds of specialty playlists or TV channels while their owners are at work, appearing to clam down while boarded, and getting exposed to the same song to assist with crate training show some of the ways music is integrated into pets' lives.

While some trainers consider music to be a helpful, many animal behaviorists, who study animal psychology and understand complex behaviors, suggest additional research is needed to prove how much of an effect music has on dogs and in what situations. Here is how experts suggest making music a potentially paw-sitive experience:

Music as a support strategy

Many factors cause dogs to experience stress and anxiety, and there are as many behavioral responses. Dog behavior specialists and veterinarians say separation anxiety, noise phobias and other fears are common sources of stress and can exacerbate negative behaviors like aggression, submissive peeing or barking, or medical conditions that may a professional diagnosis or medication.

“Music may promote more relaxation for dogs, but it would not be the first thing I turn to if I want to reduce stress in dogs,” said Seana Dowling-Guyer, a lecturer at Tufts University's Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine and associate director of a research program aimed at improving the lives of dogs in shelters or at risk of being given up by their owners.

Prior to her work at Tufts, Dowling-Guyer worked with shelter animals. The goal was to find them homes, but she noticed that dogs barking, jumping or getting excited in their enclosures sometimes "put off potential adopters." The shelter staff tried to create a calmer environment playing music. Worker debates over the type of music to play is what led Dowling-Guyer to further research on the subject.

“I was interested in the practical application, not just for owners, but for veterinary offices, groomers or other situations where dogs were sometimes stressed or mildly uncomfortable,” she said, adding that music is not meant to be or should be considered a cure for anxious behaviors or conditions or be considered a replacement for more formalized training.

Not all dogs like all music

High Country Humane, an animal shelter in Flagstaff, Arizona, plays classical and instrumental music on the kennel floors.

“It’s really stressful here, and the classical music seems to help calm the dogs down,” shelter manager Megan Boyer said. “Everybody is a little bit less amped up. It's a stress reliever for the dogs.”

Dog music compilations typically include elements of the music that's designed to help humans relax or sleep but takes into account biological differences in how dogs hear and process sound.

“Dog-calming music is simplified classical music. It's slow, repetitive, has a predictable structure and gentle notes. In an unpredictable environment, any kind of predictability using sounds could be soothing to an animal,” said Aniruddh Patel, a Tufts University psychology professor who studies music cognition in humans and other species.

But not all dogs like classical music or exhibit the same behaviors when exposed to similar genres, experts say. Lori Kogan, a Colorado State University professor who studies human-animal interactions, says “dogs tend to habituate to what they are used to” as opposed to innately preferring some types of music over others.

Citing similar human curiosity about the musical preferences of cows, Kogan said, “I don’t think cows are born liking country music. What’s happened is that the people they interact with play country music, and the animals have come to associate that music with positive things.”

How to know if music will help your dog

Many pet owners leave a TV on or music playing when they go out to stimulate or distract their dogs while they're gone, Dowling-Guyer said. She recommends switching up the playlist or programming so pets do not get bored or come to associate a negative event, like their owners leaving, with a specific song.

Tawny Keiser, a 46-year-old family practice manager in the San Diego area, says a dog television channel on YouTube has become a fun diversion for Margarita, her 10-year-old pug who suffers from separation anxiety.

"She recognizes the television and will sit and watch it. She's engaged, and often gets really excited and jumps off the couch to sniff the screen," Keiser said, adding that Margarita also loves dog cartoons that feature background music.

Paying attention to how a family pet reacts when you turn on home speakers can provide useful information. It's important to watch for signs of discomfort, like lip-licking or panting, to determine if a dog doesn't like the sounds, Dowling-Guyer said.

Otherwise, there is no harm in playing music for a pet, experts said. Don't be discouraged if your dog doesn't seem to engage with it, Dowling-Guyer said.

She also wants dog owners to be wary of trainers who say music is a solution for behavior concerns, saying “that is usually a red flag.”

The American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, a certifying board for specialist veterinarians, says pet owners may encounter services or advice that can inflict lasting physical and emotional damage on pets if certain training techniques are improperly applied. Experts suggest seeking trainers with the proper licensing, advanced degrees such as a doctor of veterinary medicine, or certification to address animal behavior, which can come from recognized organizations like the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists or the Animal Behavior Society.

