Entertainment

Orioles to play at 1 p.m. Saturday, well before Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks play concert next door

Red Sox Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson swings at a pitch from the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

BALTIMORE — (AP) — The Orioles may be Big Shots this year, but they'll try to stay out of the Piano Man's way this weekend.

Baltimore announced that Game 1 of the AL Division Series at Camden Yards is scheduled for just after 1 p.m. Saturday. Then it will be time for the Orioles and Texas Rangers to Stand Back, because Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are playing a concert at 7 p.m. that night at M&T Bank Stadium next door.

The two big events in close proximity could create all sorts of parking issues. But assuming there's no rain — and the game doesn't run for The Longest Time — there should be a big enough gap for baseball fans to begin Movin' Out before the concertgoers start arriving in earnest.

The AL East-champion Orioles are making their first postseason appearance since 2016.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!