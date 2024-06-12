Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton and 'Bridgerton' cast offer real-life dating advice

LONDON — (AP) — The stars of "Bridgerton," Netflix's Regency-era drama rife with romance and heartbreak, offered some dating and relationship advice for fans looking for love.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, dominate the third season's storyline with their friends-to-lovers story arc. At Wednesday's London premiere for the second part of season 3, which hits Netflix on Thursday, the pair joked about how fans often suspect that they are dating in real life because of their on-screen chemistry.

"We can't do anything," Coughlan quipped after noting that it's often a "reflex" for her to interact with Newton in a friendly manner because they've known each other and worked together for many years. Newton said that the speculation points to fans' investment in their characters' relationship.

“It’s really sweet, it’s so lovely that there’s that much thought into it and how much they ship Colin and Pen,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

The ‘Bridgerton’ cast’s advice for finding (and keeping) love

With their character's dreamy (and steamy) relationship attracting so much attention, Coughlan offered some advice to viewers looking for their own storybook romance.

“Don’t compromise yourself,” she said. “Wait for the right person because you’re worth it.”

Newton said he “agreed with all of the above.” Here’s the advice the rest of the cast shared for the romantics watching “Bridgerton”:

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Bridgerton and was at the heart of the second season's storyline, said watching the show makes viewers "want to fall in love."

“It’s very hopeful, and it makes you believe. It really captures your imagination and your heart again,” Ashley said. “The same feeling that the show brings — pass that on to someone else. Make someone else feel as amazing as the show makes you feel.”

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, said communication is "everything" in a relationship and noted that in this season, communication is vital to keeping Colin and Penelope's relationship alive. "Love wins every time," she added.

The show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, said fans should "raise (their) standards." She noted that the men on "Bridgerton" are "supportive and loving and all know how to dress and dance," adding that she wants "to feel like those guys are out there."

Ruth Gemmell offered some simple, maternal advice, much like her character, Lady Violet Bridgerton, would: “Be true to yourself.”

Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, shared some wisdom that diverged from the idealist advice some of her co-stars gave, saying, “Romanticism has probably messed us up a bit.”

“The majority of your life is going to be figuring out domestic things and that’s really not sexy and it’s boring, but it’s really a massive part of life,” she said. “So romance, whilst it’s beautiful, don’t rely on it for the rest of your life.”

Newcomer Hannah Dodd, who took over the role of Francesca Bridgerton this season, laughed when asked about dating advice.

“Don’t ask me that,” she said, seeming to allude she might be seeking dating advice, as well.

While his character Lord Marcus Anderson may seem like a bit of a player, Daniel Francis shared some sage advice on how to find a good match.

“There’s three things: Know what you want, know why you want it … and this is a tricky one for a lot of people, but I truly believe in this — you got to make sure you’re fishing in the right pond,” he said.

___

Huamani reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.