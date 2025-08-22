New survey says $74,000 is the ‘perfect’ salary for Americans

According to a new survey from Talker Research, $74,000 is the “perfect salary” for Americans.

Though $74K is thought to be the magic salary number, 24% of the respondents said they are unhappy with their income, and half said their current pay does not support their desired lifestyle.

This dissatisfaction in income has caused a rise in “side hustles” so that Americans can earn more money outside of their regular jobs.

69% of those surveyed said they are looking for ways to earn extra money.

And what would those surveyed do with additional income? 46% would add to savings, 42% would pay bills, 35% would cover groceries, and 23% would travel.