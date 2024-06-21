Michael Phelps returning to NBC broadcast booth for Paris Olympics swimming coverage

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Michael Phelps will be back in the broadcast booth for the Paris Olympics.

NBCUniversal announced Friday that Phelps will be a part of its coverage team for the second Olympics in a row, following his role at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Phelps retired after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, having captured more gold medals (23) and total medals (28) than any athlete.

He will offer commentary and analysis on the primetime and daytime shows in Paris on NBC and Peacock. In addition, Phelps will join Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth for select swimming nights at París La Défense Arena.

Former Olympian Elizabeth Beisel will serve as a correspondent and analyst, with Melissa Stark serving as a reporter at the swimming venue.

“We are excited to have Michael return to our coverage across both daytime and primetime, and of course, the place where no one knows more about winning — at the pool,” said Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production. “With his ability to analyze and entertain, our viewers are in for another gold-medal performance.”

Phelps will actually begin his broadcast duties on Friday, when he joins the coverage of the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis. The meet, which is being broadcast on NBC and Peacock, runs through Sunday.

