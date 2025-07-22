Man charged in the killings of an 'American Idol' exec and her husband called 911 afterward, DA says

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The man accused of killing an “American Idol” executive and her husband used the couple's gun to kill them and later called the police, authorities allege.

Los Angeles police previously said they responded to a 911 call about a burglary that afternoon, July 10, but left after finding "no signs of forced entry or trouble."

Officers found the bodies of Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca four days later at their home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles while carrying out a welfare check. They had been shot to death.

During a town hall meeting Monday, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman told concerned residents that the man charged in the killings, Raymond Boodarian, made the initial 911 call, ABC7 reported. He said Boodarian used a gun registered to one of the victims in the attack, which authorities believe happened when they arrived home unexpectedly while he was burglarizing the place.

Boodarian, 22, was arrested the day after the bodies were found. His lawyer, Brad Siegel, didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press voicemail Tuesday seeking comment.

Kaye had been with “American Idol,” the hit singing competition TV series, for more than 15 years and was working on the upcoming season at the time of her death. She had also worked in the music departments of several other productions, including “The Singing Bee,” “Hollywood Game Night,” “Lip Sync Battle,” and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

