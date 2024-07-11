LIFE HACK: Getting your kids to eat vegetables

Here’s some good news for parents of picky eaters who don’t like vegetables: There are products that you can find at your grocery store that are helpful in getting those veggie servings in without your kids knowing.

Veggies Made Great is a brand that incorporates vegetables into non-veggie snacks. For example, their Blueberry Oat and Chocolate Raspberry Muffins are very popular. They come frozen and individually wrapped. Just throw one in the microwave for 45 seconds and you’re set!

Another item from the frozen aisle that is popular are veggie tots. Green Giant makes a few dino shaped flavors like sweet potato & cauliflower and broccoli & cheese. They also have cauliflower & cheese with bacon. They’re basically “tater tots” with full servings of other vegetable that can be thrown in the oven or air fryer.

Aldi’s Simply Nature brand also has their own version of veggie tots with a few flavors like Broccoli Bites.

Smoothies are another option that you can use to hide vegetable servings. The DOLE Berries ‘n Kale frozen smoothie kits are winners when it comes to adding a little green without the color or the taste.

One more trick is the Veggie Pasta from Birds Eye. These frozen pasta varieties are made from 100% vegetables and have flavors like cheddar cheese sauce, marinara, alfredo, and white cheddar cheese sauce. Just throw them in the microwave and you’ve got a delicious pasta that’s healthy!



