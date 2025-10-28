Kelsey Grammer, 70, announces the birth of his 8th child: 'Isn't that lovely?'

It's a boy — named Christopher — for 70-year-old actor Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte Walsh.

The “Frasier” star announced his latest baby news on Monday's edition of the “Pod Meets World” podcast.

“We just had our fourth one, it just became eight kids," Grammer said. "It was like three days ago. Christopher has just joined the family. Pretty cool. Yeah, isn't that lovely?”

The child is the fourth for Walsh and Grammer. The actor also has four older children from previous relationships, including two with ex-wife Camille Grammer, an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Grammer was on the podcast to discuss his recent book, “Karen: A Brother Remembers," about the murder of his sister when she was 18.

