James Patterson looks back through history in new 'Time Travel Twins' series

NEW YORK — (AP) — James Patterson never seems to run out of ideas.

The ultraprolific author is launching a new middle grade series, “The Time Travel Twins,” about two boys who witness key moments in U.S. history, starting with the era of the Revolutionary War.

Released by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, and co-written with Tad Safran, the series begins Sept. 9.

“I’ve always said that the hardest job with kids is to get them in the habit of reading. Like all of my children’s books, the goal of ‘The Time Travel Twins’ is for a kid to finish it and say, ‘Please, give me another book,'" Patterson said in a statement Monday.

Patterson's hundreds of books include children's stories, his “Maximum Ride” and “Alex Cross” thrillers, political thrillers co-written with former President Bill Clinton and a novel written with Dolly Parton about the Nashville music scene.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.