'House of David' star Michael Iskander says season two resonates beyond the religious

NEW YORK — A Biblical series reaching No. 1 on a major streaming service may seem as unlikely as a shepherd boy killing a 9-foot giant with a single stone from his slingshot. But Michael Iskander demonstrates that believing in something can turn the seemingly impossible into reality.

“The story of David is pretty wild, and I think there’s a reason why it’s resonated for so many years,” said the former Broadway actor, who, in his first major TV role, plays the “House of David” titular character. “People have come up to me from all walks of life — not just Christians — and they talk about how much they love it.”

"House of David," which loosely follows the life of the shepherd boy and the well-known events familiar to religious believers, like his fight with a lion, killing Goliath and ascending to become king of Israel, sling-shot its way to the top of Prime Video after debuting in February without much social media fanfare or extensive press. The streaming service says more than 44 million viewers worldwide have watched the series based on the heroic character recognized in the Christian, Jewish and Islamic faiths.

The series is part of a growing number of Hollywood faith-based projects reaching beyond religious audiences thanks to stunning cinematography, high-impact action sequences and suspenseful plots. A lane for "House of David" was created thanks to the major success of "The Chosen," a series based on the life of Jesus Christ, and more are coming: "Joseph of Egypt," based on the popular story of the boy who was sold into slavery by jealous brothers before rising to ruler or Egypt, is in the works.

“We see these Biblical figures and we think they’re so much larger than life,” said the 23-year-old Egyptian-born actor, who recently converted to Catholicism from Coptic Orthodoxy. “My personal goal was to bridge that gap and to show people … they make mistakes just like us.”

While “House of David” originally premiered on Prime Video, season two will debut Oct. 5 exclusively on the new Wonder Project subscription service that costs an additional $8.99. The season will eventually arrive on the main platform at a later date.

Iskander spoke to The Associated Press about his upcoming album, the debate about roles devout religious actors should take, and cantankerous sheep. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: What drew you to the role of David?

ISKANDER: David is known for being the Psalm writer, and the poet. But he was also a warrior. He became a king. And so, this man has so many aspects to his life.

Famously Bathsheba: cheating on his eight wives with the wife of one of his soldiers, and then covering that up by killing that soldier. And yet, that guy is known as the man after God’s own heart. How does David get that title? You discover that the whole point of the story of David is about the heart, how a heart after God can lead you to defeating giants.

AP: How did you train to become a shepherd for this role?

ISKANDER: The sheep hated me, like, they wanted nothing to do with me. They saw me from like a mile away and they started running. And the shepherd would have to kind of calm them down. And eventually, they weren’t too scared.

Him giving me advice on how to take care of sheep, it informed me about the types of things that David would do. And so, even that, I started to understand David more.

AP: There’s always the discussion about the content of roles that devout followers should take, whether they involve sex scenes or gratuitous violence. Have you thought about future projects?

ISKANDER: My faith always comes first. That’s No. 1. And so, I guess I look at everything through that lens. I don’t see why there should be a separation between art and faith. I’m very lucky with David. I get to worship when I go to work — that’s a blessing. I hope more people are inspired by faith in their art.

I think humans are very complex beings and we can’t tell our story without telling some of our downfalls. I have a line that I don’t cross, but I don’t think we should be afraid to dive into the complete nature of humanity.

AP: Can you tell me about your upcoming album based on music from the show?

ISKANDER: It’s been one of my dreams for the longest time to bring the Psalms to life and to put them to the original language.

I sent a little sample to the to the producers of the show and I was like, ‘Hey, can we do the show and the music of the show in Hebrew?’ And they loved it. Out of it arose these Psalms in Hebrew that were kind of sprinkled throughout the show, and they started to really resonate with people. And they were like, we want an album.

AP: Are you prepared to be known as David for the rest of your life?

ISKANDER: I don’t mind at all. If I’m known as David, then that would be a blessing. ___ Follow Associated Press entertainment journalist Gary Gerard Hamilton at @GaryGHamilton on all his social media platforms.

