Hindu music singer inaugurates project to spread yoga in Brazil's favelas

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Dozens of Brazilian yoga aficionados saluted the sun in unison in a Rio de Janeiro favela for the inaugural class of a free course allowing residents of the low-income community to qualify as yoga teachers.

Krishna Das, a renowned American vocalist born Jeffrey Kagel and known for his performances of Hindu devotional music known as kirtan, led a spiritual practice and attendees prayed, sang, clapped and even danced.

“I felt like I was in another world,” Luciene Costa Gonzaga de Andrade said at the event Wednesday. “The mantras transcend the souls and transform sadness into joy. It was magical.”

Hairdresser Costa Gonzaga de Andrade, 54, is one of 20 people from Rocinha, Brazil’s most populous favela, or low-income neighborhood, who have signed up for the free training program offered by the Yoganaya International School and the company Mude.

She started practicing yoga to alleviate pain in her lower back. She used a cane for three years, but the ancient practice allowed her to regain mobility. Standing on her feet all day is a struggle and she was delighted to learn how to teach yoga.

“It’s a course that would be very expensive for people who, like me, have a low income,” she said. “Who knows, maybe in the future I’ll quit the salon and just teach classes.”

The 14-month project aims to train around 180 new teachers from favelas in Rio and Sao Paulo, who will then carry out paid internships in their communities. Participants receive uniforms, yoga mats, speakers and microphones, as well as stipends and support when entering the job market.

Yoganaya International School founder Renata Mozzini said she created the project specifically for favela residents to pierce the “bubble of elitism.”

“People here often feel like yoga isn’t for them. They think yoga is for those with money or who have life figured out. But the truth is that it’s for everyone,” she said, pointing to an existing yogi community in Rocinha with classes run by “Yoga na Lage,” or Yoga on the Rooftop.

Organizers got wind of the South American tour by Das and invited him to the first class with the Rocinha group, which was open to the public.

At least 150 people attended, with many mats touching during the class in an open space owned by a restaurant with a spectacular view of the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon and Rio's mountains including the Corcovado, where the famed Christ the Redeemer statue is located.

“Tonight was so rich and sweet. It was just beautiful,” Das told The Associated Press afterward. “It’s just a joy to interact with them and to sing and to encourage them to continue because there’s so many obstacles and difficulties to try to overcome.”

Daniela Moraes, who has a stall on the beach and is training to become a teacher, has listened to Das many times on YouTube and was moved to see him sing live. The 47-year-old from Rocinha said the performance being in the favela made it even more special.

“Seeing him shouldn’t be something exclusive,” she said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.