Here’s what all of Taylor and Travis’ friends, musicians & athletes are saying about their engagement

In case you have been living under a rock, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday afternoon.

Of course it took seconds for the news to spread and for fans Taylor’s close personal friends to storm the internet with their congratulation messages for the happy couple.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of the first to share his excitement for Travis and Taylor to his Instagram stories with three red heart emojis.

Travis and Jason’s New Heights podcast posted the announcement on their Instagram stories with the text “NEWS NEWS”, a nod to one of their popular segments.

The official NFL X account also chimed in on the buzz.

©2025 Cox Media Group