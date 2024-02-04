Entertainment

The Grammys off-the-hook fashion parade kicks off with bold color and man jewelry

By LEANNE ITALIE

66th Annual Grammy Awards - Show Justin Tranter appears on stage during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The usually off-the-hook Grammys red carpet kicked off early Sunday when the music industry gathered for the non-televised portion of award-giving in a mix of classic black, shimmer and bold color.

And some memorable man jewelry around the neck of Rufus Wainwright and a lapel of reggae artist Collie Buddz. Wainwright wore a party of gold necklaces. Buddz went for a grouping of jeweled brooches. They were right on trend.

Grammys fashion is traditionally, well, non-traditional. This time around, there was plenty of old-school elegance, including an embellished gold gown for jazz musician Lakecia Benjamin. Singer-songwriter Lila Downs showed off her Mexican heritage in a black look with a shawl, her hair in two long braids.

Amid the bright pinks and greens were pops of red, orange and purple. English musician Romy wore a sparkly red tuxedo look with a sheer lace blouse peeping out. Winners at the early Premiere ceremony showed off their Grammys around their necks.

