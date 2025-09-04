Giorgio Armani paid tribute by Julia Roberts, Donatella Versace and more

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani's work spanned the worlds of celebrity, fashion and power. His death announced Thursday at age 91 has elicited an outpouring of tributes.

Donatella Versace

"The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever." — the Italian fashion designer, on Instagram.

Julia Roberts

"A true friend. A Legend." —- the actor, adding a broken heart emoji, on Instagram.

Charles Leclerc

"A great honour to have had the chance to meet and work with such an amazing person. You will be missed Giorgio." — the Ferrari F1 driver and an Armani ambassador, on Instagram.

Giorgia Meloni

"Giorgio Armani leaves us at 91 years old. With his elegance, sobriety, and creativity, he was able to bring luster to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world. An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything." — the Italian prime minister, across her social media accounts and originally posted in Italian.

Victoria Beckham

"The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani — a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever. I feel honoured to have called him a friend." — the English fashion designer and former Spice Girl, on Instagram.

