Eric Dane's emotional memoir, including his life with ALS, to be published in 2026

NEW YORK — A memoir by Eric Dane, the "Grey's Anatomy" and " Euphoria" actor who has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, will be published next year.

Dane's "Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments" will be released by Maria Shriver's The Open Field, a Penguin Random House imprint. According to Open Field, Dane will look back upon key moments in his life, from his first day at work on "Grey's Anatomy" to the births of his two daughters and learning that he has ALS.

“I wake up every morning, and I’m immediately reminded that this is real — this illness, this challenge and that’s exactly why I’m writing this book,” Dane, 53, said in a statement issued Monday by The Open Field. “I want to capture the moments that shaped me — the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted — so that if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart. If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling.”

ALS is a progressive disease that gradually destroys the nerve cells and connections needed to walk, talk, speak and breathe. Most patients die within three to five years of a diagnosis. When Dane announced his diagnosis in April, he said he would be returning to “Euphoria,” which was scheduled to begin production for its third season around the same time.

“Eric wants to give his daughters and family something to be proud of, and this book will not only make them proud,” Shriver said in a statement, “but it will also help people understand what ALS is and isn’t, what happens to someone when they get it, and how we can all be compassionate partners to people suffering with neurological conditions such as this.”

—-

This story has been corrected to state that the book will be published in 2026. A precise date has not been set.

