Phil Robertson, patriarch of the Robertson family known for the reality series “Duck Dynasty” has passed away at the age of 79.

His daughter-in-law Korie Robertson posted the news to her Facebook page on Sunday.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,“ the post said.

Robertson’s family confirmed that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in December.

“Duck Dynasty” aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017.

