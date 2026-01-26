Dior couture debut for Anderson mixes wonder, wit, celebrity-wattage — and an occasional wobble

PARIS — Dior turned the Musée Rodin into a celebrity waiting room — then into a garden.

Guests packed into the museum as the start time for the show drifted.

French first lady Brigitte Macron arrived. Lauren Sánchez Bezos swept in. Parker Posey twirled in her trench-dress.

And then the whole room, celebrities and editors alike, sat and waited for Rihanna.

When the popstar finally took her seat, the lights dropped on a suspended ceiling hung with a garden of flowers.

Gravity did its quiet work: a bloom loosened and fell to the floor.

It was a fitting opening image for Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior haute couture show: beauty under pressure.

Dior’s showman does everything at once

Anderson, the Northern Irish designer who revived Loewe with craft and wit, is now doing something Dior has never asked of one person in the modern era: he commands menswear, womenswear and couture at once.

That scale matters.

Dior is one of the main engines of the luxury conglomerate LVMH, and couture is where a house shows its power.

The collection was pitched as “nature in motion,” with technique treated as living knowledge, not museum display. Anderson followed that logic, reworking fragments of the past into something meant to feel new.

From the start, the palette was disciplined — blacks, whites and ecru — then punctured by flashes of color and texture. Lines were clean. Draping softened, then snapped back into structure: archetypal couture.

At its best, Anderson’s couture had the crispness he has already shown in menswear, and previously at Loewe.

A sublime silken Asian-style coat, strict and elegant, was cut through with black lapels that felt archive-meets-modern.

Pannier fanny packs

The house’s history appeared not as costume but as distortion.

The show’s oddest and most telling jokes were the pannier gowns: 18th-century volume reimagined as a take on a fanny pack silhouette.

It was classic Anderson: take something precious, tilt it, and make the result feel both witty and exact. Micro became macro — flowers cut from light silks, dense embroideries, chiffon and organza layered like feathers.

He also nodded to a broader Dior lineage without leaning on nostalgia.

Flowers make fabulous earrings

Dior cited bunches of cyclamen given to Anderson by its former creative director John Galliano, and the show carried a faint echo of Galliano-style spectacle — filtered through Anderson’s cooler, more controlled hand.

Hydrangea-like blooms appeared as oversized earrings throughout, a decorative flourish, but one that felt like Dior’s house codes pushing him toward embellishment.

For all the ambition, the accomplished show occasionally felt like a set of strong parts still settling into a single, defining line.

Couture raises the stakes. When it works, it doesn’t just impress; it convinces. Anderson’s debut did both — but not always at the same time.

The ceiling garden promised one complete world. At times, the clothes felt like a designer still deciding where that garden begins and ends.

