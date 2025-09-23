Diesel ditches the runway to present latest collection on models inside transparent Easter eggs

MILAN — (AP) — Diesel brought the runway to the streets this season, hiding its collection in plain sight at locations throughout Italy's fashion capital on the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Creative director Glenn Martens created a literal Easter egg hunt, with models standing in big transparent plastic eggs to show off the edgy, youthful brand’s denim-centric distressed and treated looks.

“We decided to give the front row to the city of Milan. Instead of having a show with guests, anybody could go and see the collection at the same time,’’ Martens said.

The 55 co-ed looks for next spring and summer were hidden at 18 locations throughout the city. “Some are hidden in bars, some in sex clubs, some in gay clubs, some in churches,’’ Martens said. For the fashion crowd, a special preview was staged at the brand's Milan headquarters, sans eggshells.

At one central piazza, a brass band playing Top 40 hits serenaded the crowd as a model in a transparent egg slouched in plaid utility pants and a V-neck T-shirt, and another danced in ruffled knitwear paired with a ruched skirt and floral tights.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.