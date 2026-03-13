Entertainment

Celebrate PI Day with some tasty deals and freebies

By Heather Taylor
This year’s Pi Day deals go beyond your pizza favorites and include some sweet treats too!

  • Marco’s Pizza: Get a medium 1-topping pizza for $3.14 when you buy a large or XL pizza
  • Blaze Pizza: Guests can purchase one 11-inch pizza and get a second 11-inch pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14
  • Newk’s Eatery: Get a classic pizza for $3.14 when you order an entree
  • Your Pie: Purchase a 10-inch pizza for $5
  • Burger King: Get a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie or Cinnamon Apple Pie with a $3.14+ purchase for Royal Perks members
  • 7-Eleven: Get a whole pizza for $3.14, quesadillas for $3.14, and cinnamon-sugar fried pies for 34.1 cents (for rewards members)
  • Domino’s Pizza: Get a large 1-topping pizza for $9.99 (through March 31)
  • Papa Johns: Buy one large 1-topping pizza, get a second for $3.14
  • Crumbl: Special pie-inspired cookies during Pi-Day week, plus a mystery pie flavor dropping March 14
  • Voodoo Doughnut: Fan Club members can get two banana creme pie doughnuts for $3.14
  • DoorDash: Pizza Hut, Sbarro, and Blaze Pizza will have special in-app deals including BOGOs and other discounts
  • Schlotzsky’s Deli: Every Friday through Sunday after 5 p.m., guests can get Schlotzsky’s core pizzas for $5 and premium pizzas for $7
