Cardi B praises Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime moment, opens up about tour and new music

SAN FRANCISCO — As Bad Bunny prepares to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, Cardi B says she's proud to see him step onto the world's biggest stage, praising his cultural impact and willingness to speak out during heightened immigration arrests.

"I'm proud of everything that he's been standing up for against ICE and everything," Cardi B told The Associated Press ahead of her performance at Michael Rubin's star-studded Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, which featured performances by SZA, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.

The Grammy winner spoke with admiration and unity about Bad Bunny, who appeared with J Balvin on her chart-topping hit, “I Like It." The collaboration helped propel Latin music further into the global mainstream.

Bad Bunny is set to take the Super Bowl stage on Sunday, one week after winning album of the year at the 2026 Grammys for "Debí Tirar Más Fotos." It is the first time an all-Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize.

At the Grammys, the Puerto Rican superstar said “ICE out” while accepting an award, criticizing President Donald Trump's administration for its dramatic expansion of immigration arrests.

“It just feels like everything is aligned right now," said Cardi B, who is of Afro-Caribbean descent with roots in Trinidad and the Dominican Republic. "It just shows how Hispanics, Latinos. ... We standing. They standing. We all standing.”

With Super Bowl buzz swirling around “I Like It” and the possibility of surprise guests, Cardi B was asked what it would mean to share the stage with Bad Bunny on such a massive platform.

“That’d be exciting," she said.

As Bad Bunny readies for his halftime moment, Cardi B is preparing for the launch of her highly anticipated tour, which opens Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California. The run marks her first headlining arena tour and her first tour in six years.

The tour arrives on the heels of her sophomore album, "Am I the Drama," just four months after the birth of her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, her fourth child overall.

Her preparation has centered on long rehearsal days that double as physical training, building momentum and confidence ahead of life on the road, Cardi B said.

“The rehearsing is my workout,” she said. “I’m just doing my job.”

With her recent project connecting strongly with fans and plans to work on her new album while on tour, Cardi B said the momentum has sharpened her excitement for returning to the stage.

“I feel really confident,” she said. “Knowing the fans are going to be there and know the music. It’s exciting.”

