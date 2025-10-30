A ‘Call of Duty’ movie is in the works with Peter Berg and Taylor Sheridan

"Call of Duty," one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, is becoming a feature film with Peter Berg and Taylor Sheridan spearheading the adaptation, Paramount Pictures and Activision said Thursday.

Berg and Sheridan will co-write the script and produce together, with Berg directing. The longtime friends previously collaborated on "Hell or High Water," which received four Oscar nominations, and "Wind River."

The film will be live action, but no other details about the “Call of Duty” movie were immediately available. The first-person shooter game, which debuted in 2003 as a World War II simulation, has sold over 500 million copies globally. Subsequent versions have delved into modern warfare as well.

The news of Sheridan's involvement in a new Paramount project came as a bit of a surprise to the industry. Earlier this week, reports said that the "Yellowstone" creator was leaving Paramount for an overall film and television deal at NBCUniversal valued at some $1 billion across five years. Representatives for NBCUniversal declined to comment.

The announcement also comes on the heels of mass layoffs at Paramount, just months after completing its $8 billion merger with Skydance. Paramount initiated roughly 1,000 of a planned 2,000 layoffs company-wide on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.