Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson in 'Baywatch' for Halloween video asking viewers to vote

NEW YORK — (AP) — In a new video posted early Election Day, Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson in the television program "Baywatch" – red one-piece swimsuit and all – and asks viewers to vote.

In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, set to most of "Bodyguard," a four-minute cut from her 2024 country album "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé cosplays as Anderson's character before concluding with a simple message, written in white text: "Happy Beylloween," followed by "Vote."

At a rally for Donald Trump in Pittsburgh on Monday night, the former president spoke dismissively about Beyoncé's appearance at a Kamala Harris rally in Houston in October, drawing boos for the megastar from his supporters.

“Beyoncé would come in. Everyone’s expecting a couple of songs. There were no songs. There was no happiness,” Trump said.

She did not perform — unlike in 2016, when she performed at a presidential campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland – but she endorsed Harris and gave a moving speech, initially joined onstage by her Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé said.

“A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided,” she said at the rally in Houston, her hometown.

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she continued. “We must vote, and we need you.”

The Harris campaign has taken on Beyonce's track "Freedom," a cut from her landmark 2016 album "Lemonade," as its anthem.

Harris used the song in July during her first official public appearance as a presidential candidate at her campaign headquarters in Delaware. That same month, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, publicly endorsed Harris for president.

Beyoncé gave permission to Harris to use the song, a campaign official who was granted anonymity to discuss private campaign operations confirmed to The Associated Press.

