BET Awards return Sunday with performances from Lauryn Hill, Childish Gambino, Will Smith and more

The BET Awards return Sunday night, with a performance-filled show that will kick off with a fiery set from Megan Thee Stallion, two days after the release of her third studio album.

The show, which takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson for a third time.

Performers will include Lauryn Hill and her son YG Marley, Childish Gambino, Ice Spice, Tyla, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, Summer Walker, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét. Will Smith will perform a new song, though no details were announced. The Grammy and Oscar winner is still emerging from the infamous Oscars slap two years ago, with the successful launch of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" helping boost his comeback. And country musician Tanner Adell will also perform on the BET Amplified stage.

The BET Awards will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be simulcast on Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, Nickelodeon at Nite and VH1.

Drake leads the nominations, just like he did last year. Those include an album of the year nod for his eighth studio album, "For All the Dogs." One of the awards he's up for is the music video for "First Person Shooter," his collaboration with J. Cole that may have been a catalyst for his recent beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Nicki Minaj follows with six, including for album of the year for her highly anticipated "Pink Friday 2" release. Two of her nominations were for her song with Ice Spice, "Barbie World," part of the blockbuster "Barbie" soundtrack.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét tie with five nods; 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher boast four each.

Usher will take home the lifetime achievement award — one of the highest honors at the BET Awards, given to Busta Rhymes at last year's ceremony and Sean "Diddy" Combs the year prior. The R&B superstar is an eight-time Grammy winner who recently ended a two-year Las Vegas residency, "Usher: My Way" at the Park MGM. In February, he released his first solo album in eight years, and in August is scheduled to kick off a 24-city U.S. tour titled "Past Present Future."

Usher's 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance drew acclaim and included guest appearances by such stars as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris. His album "Confessions" has sold more than 10 million units in the U.S., ranking it among one of the best-selling music projects of all time. It launched No. 1 hits such as "Yeah!" with Ludacris and Lil Jon, "Burn" and "Confessions Part II."

Presenters include Andra Day, Colman Domingo, DC Young Fly, Devale Ellis, Jay Ellis, Jessica Betts, Ms. Pat, Niecy Nash-Betts, Saucy Santana and more.

___

For more coverage of this year's BET Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/bet-awards

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.