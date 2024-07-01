BET Awards open with Megan Thee Stallion and Victoria Monét; Taraji P. Henson parodies 'Not Like Us'

Megan Thee Stallion emerged from an egg — a metaphor for her a new musical rebirth, opening the 2024 BET Awards Sunday night with an energetic medley of her new singles "Hiss" and "Boa."

"BET, Where my girls at?" she said, shouting out Victoria Monét and Coco Jones in the crowd before launching into "Where Them Girls At" — a track that's been an immediate fan favorite since Friday's release of her third studio album, "Megan."

The show, airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, is being hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson for a third time. Her opening monologue was a performance, Henson rapping "It's about us," in a loose parody of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." The diss track became Lamar's fourth No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 this year — and was released in the midst of his recently reignited, once-dormant feud with Drake.

“No beef in here tonight,” she joked, “Can we say plant-based?”

The first award of the night, best international act, was presented by actor Colman Domingo. It was given to Tyla, the Johannesburg , South African amapiano superstar.

“This is very heavy, guys,” she joked about the weight of the award. “Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture.”

Monét, who earlier this year won the Grammy for best new artist, made her BET debut with "On My Mama." She wore a letterman jacket that matches her backup dancers — who soon exited the stage and cut the track sort. Monét walked to the back of the stage, revealing a white blazer, signaling a shift. Canadian producer and rapper Kaytranada appeared, and moments later, Monét returned to the stage wearing a white suit, performing her latest single, "Alright" — and then did another costume change mid-song, revealing a two-piece set and performing in front of a rain stage. It was a full set in a few minutes — setting the bar for all to follow.

Usher, who will take home the lifetime achievement honor later Sunday, won best male R&B/pop artist.

Other performers will include Lauryn Hill and her son YG Marley, Childish Gambino, Ice Spice, Tyla, Chlöe, Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, Summer Walker, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red and Shaboozey. Will Smith will perform a new song, though no details were announced. The Grammy and Oscar winner is still emerging from the infamous Oscars slap two years ago, with the successful launch of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" helping boost his comeback. And country musician Tanner Adell will also perform on the BET Amplified stage.

The BET Awards began at 8 p.m. Eastern, and are airing live on BET and several other channels, including Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, Nickelodeon at Nite and VH1.

Drake leads the nominations, just like he did last year. Those include an album of the year nod for his eighth studio album, "For All the Dogs." One of the awards he's up for is the music video for "First Person Shooter," his collaboration with J. Cole that may have been a catalyst for his recent beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Nicki Minaj follows with six, including for album of the year for her highly anticipated "Pink Friday 2" release. Two of her nominations were for her song with Ice Spice, "Barbie World," part of the blockbuster "Barbie" soundtrack.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét tie with five nods; 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher boast four each.

Usher is being honored a year after the Busta Rhymes took home the lifetime achievement award at last year's ceremony and Sean "Diddy" Combs the year prior. The R&B superstar is an eight-time Grammy winner who recently ended a two-year Las Vegas residency, "Usher: My Way" at the Park MGM. In February, he released his first solo album in eight years, and in August is scheduled to kick off a 24-city U.S. tour titled "Past Present Future."

Usher's 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance drew acclaim and included guest appearances by such stars as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris. His album "Confessions" has sold more than 10 million units in the U.S., ranking it among one of the best-selling music projects of all time. It launched No. 1 hits such as "Yeah!" with Ludacris and Lil Jon, "Burn" and "Confessions Part II."

___

For more coverage of this year's BET Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/bet-awards

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.