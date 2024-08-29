Atlanta rapper Latto to be recognized as “Trapper of The Year” at Trap Music Museum

ATLANTA — The world renown Trap Music Museum is sure to always bring “Big Energy” with fans traveling from all over the world to visit every week.

On Thursday, Atlanta rapper Latto will be recognized as the first female rapper to win the prestigious “Trapper of the Year” award that celebrates her many accomplishments in the music, positive role in the community and her new music.

C.J. Williams, one of the managers at the Trap Music Museum, said this year’s “Trapper of the Year” ceremony will be special.

“We saw Latto grow up from when Jermaine Dupri was helping to mold her on the “Rap Game” tv show. We’ve seen her progress, and mature over the years,” said Williams. “We felt Latto has been doing that consistently and wanted to show love to her. The latest album she released “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” is amazing. This is going to be our first Trapper of the Year as a woman, so that’s special. The energy is going to be dope.”

According to Atlanta hip-hop historian, community advocate and influencer Larry “NuFace” Compton, watching Latto get acknowledged by the Trap Music Museum is amazing.

“It’s really special to see Latto get Trapper of the Year as the first female rapper to be inducted,” he said. “I love that the Trap Music Museum uses its platform to celebrate our culture giving artist their flowers. I’m truly here for that as that essentially aligns with what I do as some of my collection is featured there.”

Latto has released three albums, including “Queen of da Souf” in 2020, “777″ in 2022 and “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” which was released earlier this month. She has also released several mixtapes including “Miss Mulatto” in 2016, “Latto Let ‘Em Know” in 2017 and “Mulatto” in 2018.

Latto has released many singles and hit songs including “On God,” “Big Energy,” “Peaches and Eggplants,” “Put it on Da Floor,” “Big Mama,” “Muwop” with Gucci Mane, “In N Out” featuring City Girls, “Sex Lies” featuring Lil Baby, “Blame Me” and more.

Latto won the “The Rap Game” during season 1 of the show in 2016. The show centered around hip-hop artists competing for the opportunity to receive a record deal.

“I think the challenge for ladies in the rap game is being able to establish yourself as an artist and having an element of being unique. Latto brings a dope energy,” Williams said. “She is capitalizing and taking an energy other great female artists have used like Nicki Minaj, who I would consider to be one of those women who took the torch that Lil Kim had. Even Foxxy Brown was one of the founders of that energy.”

“Latto means a lot to hip-hop currently and the overall landscape she’s represents for the ladies of this era as well as Atlanta carrying the torch in music scene,” NuFace added. “It’s been awesome witnessing the evolution from the early promo shows with Greg Street, to “Rap Game,” to the freshman cover, to super stardom.”

In June, Latto headlined the annual Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Williams said there are so many networking opportunities at the Trap Music Museum.

“Atlanta is an organic energy,” Williams said. “The artistic scene, the creative scene and the caliber of creators that exist within the city and the surrounding areas is second to none. Take a chance on the possibilities of the relationships you can build and the resources that you can come into contact with. There’s going to be a bunch of dope people there.”

“I’m working with an amazing team of black creatives and geniuses and people who love the culture and want to keep progressing. Those who love art within our community, promoting mental health in our community, encouraging one another,” Williams said.

The Trap Music Museum opened in October 2018. It celebrates the many contributions of artists who have helped to change and impact the genre known as “Trap Music” created by Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. T.I. released his second hit album titled, “Trap Muzik” in August 2003 and forever changed hip-hop culture.

People have traveled from New York, Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, Nigeria, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, London and other countries around the world to visit the Trap Music Museum.

“I think the best is yet to come for us,” said Williams. “We are really dedicated to creating an environment where people come to appreciate the music, get to know people. Also, educate them on the genre we call Trap Music which happens to have been created by none other than the King of the South T.I.. We are honored to have been able to partner with REVOLT.”

Williams said he loves how Latto is truly coming into her own as an artist and is creating her own lane.

“Latto is a pretty woman that could rap, spit bars, look good doing it, and stands toe to toe with other female artists being able to juxtapose between rapping and singing,” Williams said. “She’s really found her confidence. She’s starting to have longevity in this game that other people are recognizing how dope she is. I really think that she is setting a precedent for women who are coming up in the game. These are all integral pieces that bring to artists to have an influence and making a stamp on the industry. Latto is doing that without a doubt.”

“We are a black business and we’re still growing, we’re still learning. Come visit us at 630 Travis St. Come visit our Escape The Trap escape room. We’re open through the holidays and want to continue to bring the vibes,” Williams concluded.

The ceremony is scheduled on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Trap Music Museum located at 630 Travis St. For more information, click here.