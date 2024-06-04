Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce TLC family reality series

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are the next family set to star in their own reality series.

The actor and producer, who has seven kids under age 10 with his wife, announced the TLC reality show about their life as a party of nine. “The Baldwins,” the show’s working title, is set to release in 2025.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Baldwin said in a video he shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the announcement video, the couple joked about Hilaria announcing another pregnancy, but she said they are done having kids before the clip cut to a chaotic shot of their children screaming and the parents struggling to wrangle the bunch for a group photo.

The announcement comes as Baldwin prepares for trial for his involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021. The trial is scheduled for July in Santa Fe and Baldwin has pleaded not guilty. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

While filming the Western movie, which Baldwin produced and starred in, a revolver he was holding fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said that he did not pull the trigger.

In April, the film's weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed received the maximum sentence of 18 months in a New Mexico state penitentiary after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a jury determined she failed to follow gun safety protocols.

Baldwin's legal team attempted to dismiss the charge against him, but Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who also presided over Gutierrez-Reed's case, upheld the charge in May.

