Bad Bunny wins album of the year at the 2025 Latin Grammys, capping an electric night

It should come as a shock to no one: The 2025 Latin Grammy Awards were all about Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican superstar won album of the year for his landmark release "Debí Tirar Más Fotos." After thanking his family and all those who worked on the album, he ended his speech with "Puerto Rico, I love you, thank you."

Those are powerful words honoring a record that doubles as a love letter for his island.

“I want to dedicate this award to all the children and young people of Latin America, especially those of Puerto Rico. Never stop dreaming, never stop being yourselves, no matter where you come from. Never forget where you come from, but never forget where you are going,” he said. “There are many ways to show patriotism and defend our land: we choose music.”

The artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was destined to dominate from the jump. He also won the first award of the night, for música urbana album. Halfway through the show, the singer found himself back on stage accepting the música urbana song trophy for “DTmF.” “I never practice my speeches,” he said in Spanish. And then he showed up for a third time: to perform “Weltita” with Chuwi.

He wasn't the only one with reason to celebrate: Song of the year went to Karol G, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos and Édgar Barrera for "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido." And Alejandro Sanz took home record of the year for "¿Y Ahora Qué?"

Live from Sin City, the 26th annual Latin Grammys were both energetic and eclectic. Take Raphael, the 2025 Person of the Year, who launched into an emotive rendition of "Qué Sabe Nadie" and "Mi Gran Noche," inviting the crowd to sing along.

That was after Santana kicked things off — specifically, Maluma singing Santana's 1970 hit “Oye Como Va” with the guitar legend himself.

It was just the beginning of a memorable medley, talents of today celebrating Santana — Christian Nodal joining in for “Corazón Espinoza" and Grupo Frontera for their 2025 collaboration with the virtuosic musician, “Me Retiro.”

Performances hit hard and fast: Aitana brought her dreamy electro-pop, Sanz delivered a medley of "El Vino De Tu Boca" and "Las Guapas," Rauw Alejandro channeled Puerto Rico in Vegas with "Khé?," the bachata "Silencio," "Falsedad" and "Carita Linda." Then: Danny Lux, Kakalo and Ivan Cornejo brought contemporary Mexicana sounds. Pepe Aguilar followed, with his life-affirming mariachi — "El Cihualteco" into "El Fuereño."

Elena Rose slowed things down with “Me Lo Merezco.” Karol G and the legendary Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís dueted the romantic ballad “Coleccionando Heridas."

Two of the biggest groups in regional Mexican music – Grupo Frontera and Fuerza Regida – launched into their joint hit, “Me Jalo,” before the latter took over for “Marlboro Rojo.” That’s a cut from their record-breaking 2025 album “111xpantia.” Carín León’s lovely raspy vocal tone carried throughout “Ahí Estabas Tú”; then he was joined by Kacey Musgraves for “Lost in Translation.” Not long after, León took home the trophy in competitive contemporary Mexican album category for “Palabra De To’s (Seca).”

Morat brought the pop-rock with “Faltas Tú" and Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso brought a kind of outsider, artistic spirit. Joaquina delivered a full-bodied “Quise Quererte.” Any aspiring artists watching would be wise to take a page out of the Brazilian singer Liniker's book; “Negona Dos Olhos Terríveis” was one of the night's most joyful. The same, of course, should be said about norteño band Los Tigres del Norte.

The coveted best new artist trophy was handed out to Paloma Morphy.

Traditional tropical album went to Gloria Estefan for “Raíces.” Not long afterward, she hit the stage for “La Vecina” and “Chirriqui Chirri,” joined by Nathy Peluso for the latter.

Then ranchero/mariachi album went to Christian Nodal for “¿Quién + Como Yo?”

Most of the evening’s awards were handed out during a pre-televised Premiere Ceremony. That included: Bad Bunny’s “Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr” winning for reggaeton performance. Argentinian duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso cleaned house then, too: taking home their first Latin Grammys for short and long form music video, alternative song, as well as alternative music album for “Papota,” and pop song for “El dia del amigo.” That's five wins, making them the most awarded act at the 2025 show.

The three-hour award show aired live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena. It was hosted by the dynamic duo of Maluma and actor, producer and musician Roselyn Sánchez.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Maluma helped open the Latin Grammys, not Miguel.

