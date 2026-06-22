10 songs to memorialize Clive Davis, the larger-than-life music executive

NEW YORK — No music executive has ever been so powerful as to become synonymous with the whole of the music industry itself. But if anyone came close, it was Clive Davis.

The record company lawyer who became one of the music industry's most powerful figures, launching or resurrecting the careers of such superstars as Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, Carlos Santana and Alicia Keys, has died, it was announced Monday. He was 94.

The greatest way to celebrate the “man with the golden ears,” as he was colloquially known, is to listen to the musicians and songs he was instrumental in turning into career artists and timeless hits, from starting his career at Columbia Records in the 1960s to today.

Read on below and then listen to all 10 songs on The Associated Press' Spotify playlist here.

Whitney Houston, “I Will Always Love You” (1992)

The story is the stuff of music industry legend. Apparently, Davis and producer David Foster fought bitterly over the arrangement for Whitney Houston's all-time hit, a cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You." Davis wanted the final version of the song to feature its iconic 40-second a cappella intro, an experiment suggested by Houston's "Bodyguard" co-star Kevin Costner. Foster did not. Davis won out in the end.

Santana ft. Rob Thomas, “Smooth” (1999)

It was Davis who conceived of Santana's 1999 album, "Supernatural," which paired guitar virtuoso Carlos Santana with some of the day's hottest talents. The record won eight Grammys and gave Carlos more success than he had ever enjoyed in his decades-long career. At its center is "Smooth" with Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas, a track Carlos originally hated but Davis convinced him otherwise — as he is wont to do.

Aretha Franklin, “Freeway of Love” (1985)

Aretha Franklin had long been a star before joining Davis at Arista Records later in her career. But by the early '80s, as her commercial success had faded amid changing musical tastes, he helped revitalize her career. "Freeway of Love," an R&B-pop track from her 1985 record "Who's Zoomin' Who?" brought her back to the top of conversation. Their partnership was one for the books; it's no wonder she once referred to him as "the greatest record man of all time."

Big Brother and the Holding Company ft. Janis Joplin, “Piece of My Heart” (1967)

As the story goes, attending the Monterey International Pop Festival in 1967 was pivotal for a young Davis, who became so enamored with the performances that they transformed his approach to running Columbia Records. He'd just been named president of the label and used his power to bring a counterculture spirit to a company that had resisted rock ‘n’ roll. But of the lineup, no act resonated with Davis quite like Big Brother, and in particular, the soulful singer Janis Joplin. Their partnership began then, when he took “Piece of My Heart" — suggested a chorus be added and its run time and instrumentals be shortened — turning it into a No. 1 hit.

Bruce Springsteen, “Blinded by the Light” (1973)

Davis was an early adopter of Springsteen, as he was of many artists across his career. He gave the young singer-songwriter from New Jersey a chance in his early ‘20s and inspired him to write the everlasting single, “Blinded by the Light,” from his 1973 debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.” It would sound like the stuff of mythology if it weren’t true.

Alicia Keys, “Fallin'” (2001)

It's not so much that Davis had a role in the debut single from the nascent, big-voiced Alicia Keys — but he was one of her first and most ardent supporters. He signed her to his J Records and helped make her the star she is today. He saw her greatness immediately and at the very beginning.

Barry Manilow, “Mandy” (1974)

Over fifty years ago, Davis threw a party to celebrate the release of Arista Records' first Grammy record of the year nominee: Barry Manilow's "Mandy." Stevie Wonder showed up. So did John Denver and Elton John. What was a one-off celebration for an enduring hit morphed into one of the best-known and most exclusive parties of the year: the annual pre-Grammy fundraising event hosted by Davis, held every year on the Saturday before the Sunday award show — including this year, four months before his death. But his fabulous gala was not the only reason this song is included here: it is evidence of Davis' ability to identify a hit and pair it with the right artist. He gave "Mandy" to Manilow, and the rest is history.

Billy Joel, “Piano Man” (1973)

Billy Joel shared a tribute to Davis on his Instagram account on Monday, writing, "Clive Davis convinced me to sign with Columbia Records many years ago. He recognized the talent of great musicians and understood the power of contemporary music." The album that he released immediately after said signing? "Piano Man." Not bad work, Davis.

Milli Vanilli, “Blame It on the Rain” (1989)

Like every major music exec, Davis' aim wasn't 100% all the time — though he was a lot more accurate than most. His Arista label had huge success with country superstars Brooks & Dunn, R&B group TLC, singer-songwriter and producer Babyface, Houston, Franklin and more. He also knocked it out of the park with Milli Vanilli, the male pop duo. The pair would soon become the embarrassment of the industry when, after winning a Grammy, it was revealed that they weren't actually singing their songs. That didn't stop "Blame It on the Rain" from becoming a huge hit.

Kelly Clarkson, “Since U Been Gone” (2004)

Davis and Kelly Clarkson had a complicated relationship. Davis said he found "Since U Been Gone" for Clarkson, one of the biggest songs of her career, though he wrote in his memoir that she didn't want to record it originally. Clarkson says it is because she was told she would cowrite the song, but by the time she got to Sweden to work with producers and songwriters Max Martin and Dr. Luke, it had already been completed. It's both yet another example of Davis' keen ear — and his fallibility.

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