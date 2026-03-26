If you're a pet owner, know that there's no better time than now to consider investing in pet coverage, as it can help protect you and your furry family member from rising veterinary costs. Getting pet health insurance now can also be your ticket to securing lower premiums.

As an article published on BestReviews in December 2025 pointed out, pet healthcare insurance premiums could rise by 5% to 15% within the next year (2026) or so.

By familiarizing yourself with the ins and outs of pet coverage and why getting a policy now matters more than ever, you could potentially save by locking in lower rates and avoiding age-related price hikes.

What Does Pet Coverage Cover?

A pet insurance plan often covers unexpected veterinary care costs. It provides coverage for accidental injuries or conditions (e.g., broken bones or toxic ingestion) and illnesses like infections and cancer.

The exact services covered differ from one policy to another. If you get a comprehensive pet insurance plan, though, it'll likely cover the following:

Diagnostic tests, such as X-rays and magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs)

Surgeries

Hospitalization

Prescription medications

What most policies generally don't cover are preventive care and pre-existing conditions.

Fortunately, you can find alternative plans to pet insurance for pre-existing conditions. An example is a veterinary discount plan, a membership-based program that gives you upfront savings on vet services at participating clinics.

You can also get other optional riders for extra coverage added to an existing policy. Riders are customizable amendments or "add-ons" to standard policies, increasing their benefits or adjusting their terms.

You can, for instance, add a specific rider to existing pet insurance to cover dental, overall wellness, and preventive services. Examples include physical and dental vet check-ups, vaccinations, and flea and tick prevention.

Is Having Pet Insurance Worth It?

As the South Carolina Department of Insurance points out, one pet owner faces a vet bill costing at least $1,000 every six seconds. If paying for a sudden injury or unexpected illness that befalls your pet would cost this much and break the bank, then pet coverage is worth it.

Why Should You Invest in Pet Coverage Today?

The sooner you consider investing in pet coverage, the better for your wallet and your furry family member's health. With the right choice, you can safeguard your finances from soaring vet care costs and secure more affordable premiums instead.

Protect Against Rising Veterinary Costs

According to the Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association (IVPA), the cost of veterinary care and services has increased by over 60% within the last decade. One of the primary factors behind this surge is that private equity firms are acquiring more independently owned vet offices.

With such massive increases, it's easy to see why many pet owners are going into pet-related debt.

Educational platform and digital media company Vet Candy says that one in five pet owners has pet-related debt worth at least $2,000. It further notes that many can't afford to pay for a life-saving treatment if it's worth over $1,000.

Pet health insurance can be your safety net in such situations, as it can provide coverage for costly hospitalizations and surgeries. According to Money.com, policies typically cover between 50% and 90% of qualified veterinary expenses (minus the deductible).

Secure Lower Premiums

Like health and life insurance for humans, pet coverage usually costs less the younger the animal being covered. Getting a policy for your furry family member is, therefore, better if you do it earlier, since the sooner you start searching, the more time you have to explore multiple available options.

Don't forget that, as mentioned above, pet insurance premiums are also on the rise. The longer you wait to consider getting a policy for your pet, the higher your risk of paying more by that time due to premium spikes.

By knowing what options you can choose from now, you're more likely to find a policy that best suits your wallet and your pet's health and wellness needs. You can search for and compare similar policies and use the quotes you get as a negotiating tool to secure lower premiums.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Pre-Existing Conditions in Insurance Terms?

Pre-existing conditions refer to illnesses, injuries, or symptoms that an animal already has or develops before you buy an insurance policy or before its effective date (e.g., during the waiting period). Most insurers don't provide coverage for them, regarding them as high-risk situations.

Chronic illnesses are typical exclusions that can be pre-existing conditions. Examples include arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

If your pet has had any of those diseases before the policy's effective date, the insurer will likely regard them as pre-existing conditions and exclude coverage for them.

Is It Better to Get Pet Insurance or Pay Out of Pocket?

If you have a sizeable emergency fund or a robust savings account allowing you to afford veterinary care services whenever needed, then paying out of pocket for a sudden injury or illness may be better. You can set aside a portion of the funds and put it into a dedicated "pet care" account.

By paying out of pocket, you won't have to pay premiums for services that your furry family member may not use. Depending on the type of account you have the money saved in, it may even grow (by accruing interest), as long as you don't use it.

If, however, you'll find it difficult to pay for a vet treatment that costs $1,000 or more, pet insurance may make more sense. The monthly premiums that you'd pay may be more manageable, as they're much lower than a single, out-of-pocket expense for, say, a surgery or hospitalization.

Start Exploring Your Pet Coverage Options Today

Pet coverage is something you should consider investing in while your fluffy family member is still young and healthy. It's even more crucial if you know that you'll find it challenging to pay for vet services or treatments worth over $1,000.

The sooner you get your pet insured, the better it'll be for your pet's health and your own wellness, peace of mind, and wallet.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.