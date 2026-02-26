Cancer is not a single disease but a broad term for conditions characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. Whenever we hear the term "cancer", it can feel quite overwhelming and scary.

It's important to understand common cancer types that affect humans and cancer symptoms, so you can readily identify them in yourself or others, if that day comes to pass.

There are more than 100 types of cancer with many subtypes, all of which are listed on the National Cancer Institute.

Carcinoma

The first type to consider is carcinoma. This type of cancer is the most common and originates in the epithelial cells that line the skin and internal organs.

Examples include breast, lung, prostate, and colorectal cancers. Because epithelial cells are found throughout the body, carcinomas can develop in many different locations.

There are various subtypes within the carcinoma label. They are:

These develop in the gland cells like intestines, lungs, or prostate Basal cell carcinoma: Develops in the skin

Develops in the skin Squamous cell carcinoma: Develops in the skin and in the mucous membrane linings, such as the vagina and the mouth

Develops in the skin and in the mucous membrane linings, such as the vagina and the mouth Transitional cell carcinoma: Develops in the urinary system, like the bladder or ureters

Sarcoma

The next type of cancer to consider is sarcoma. These are less common and arise in connective tissues such as:

Bones

Muscles

Fat

Blood vessels

Cartilage

These kinds of cancer can arise in both adults and children and require a very specialized treatment approach from experts like RCCA Cancer Care.

Even though they are rarer than carcinoma, they are still quite dangerous. Some kinds are:

Angiosarcoma

Osteosarcoma

Chondrosarcoma

Liposarcoma

Myosarcoma

Leukemia

A lot more people are familiar with this kind of cancer since it affects children and has been portrayed in the mass media quite a bit.

Leukemia is the most common cancer affecting children, with 28% of children aged 0 to 14 years affected by leukemia in the United States, according to the Children's Cancer Cause. Approximately 15,000 children and adolescents are affected by cancer in the US every year. It is estimated that there will be 13.7 million cases of childhood cancer between 2020 and 2050.

It's a cancer of blood cells and bone marrow. There are no solid tumors in leukemia. However, this cancer causes the bone marrow to produce abnormal white blood cells, crowding out healthy cells and causing havoc on the immune system.

The body's ability to fight off infections, to carry oxygen, and to control bleeding are all affected adversely.

Lymphoma

In this kind of cancer, the cancer affects lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cell. They are part of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system.

The two main categories are Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), each with distinct characteristics and treatment strategies. HL is more curable since it spreads more predictably and is defined by the presence of Reed-Sternberg cells. NHL is more common (90% of cases) and, since it spreads unpredictably is harder to cure and has more subtypes.

A lot of abnormal lymphocytes will accumulate in different parts of the lymphatic system, like lymph nodes, lymph vessels, bone marrow, spleen, and other parts of the body.

Melanoma

This cancer is the reason why every expert out there is always telling you to wear sunscreen when you go out in the harsh midday sun. Skin cancer or melanoma is becoming more common as folks go out and tan in the harsh sun to get "tanned".

This is a type of skin cancer that develops in the melanocytes, which are the cells that produce pigment in the skin (it's what makes us lighter or darker). This is less common than other types of skin cancer, but it's more likely to spread if not detected early.

Also, keep in mind that most melanomas develop on the skin but can also develop in any part of the body that has melanocytes, like the anus or eyes.

The most important step you can take here is to wear sunscreen when you go outside and reapply frequently, no matter if the weather is snowy, stormy, rainy, or sunny. Also, cover up when you go out wearing a long-sleeve shirt or long pants.

The same applies to children.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Treatment Options Are Available for Cancer Nowadays?

Thankfully, cancer treatment has advanced quite a bit over the past couple of decades, which means that there are many treatment options available for cancer.

Some of them include:

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapy

Hormone therapy

It's important to consult with a cancer specialist before deciding on a course of action since every cancer subtype has its own prognosis.

What Are the Stages of Cancer?

Cancers are described by stage. Staging reflects how large the tumor is and whether it has spread. Early-stage cancers are typically confined to one area, while advanced-stage cancers may have spread to distant organs.

This is one reason why early cancer detection is so crucial. You can do this through screenings or by keeping an eye out for any symptoms.

For example, for lung cancer, a persistent cough lasting more than three weeks would be a symptom to investigate further. For breast cancer, there would be a lump in your breast when doing a breast self-exam (BSE).

Just because you have received a cancer diagnosis doesn't mean a death sentence anymore. There are many ways oncology specialists can alter the course of the cancer or even eliminate it. Stay positive and strong.

Many Types of Cancer to Be Aware Of

Understanding the various types of cancer and the options available empowers individuals to have informed conversations with healthcare providers and participate actively in their care decisions. You can then become an advocate for your own health or for the health of your loved ones.

No longer are you a victim in the medical arena. It's time to take the reins back in your hands when it comes to cancers.

