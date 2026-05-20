More adults are choosing orthodontic treatment today for both health and cosmetic reasons. Straighter teeth are easier to clean, lower the risk of gum disease and cavities, and can correct bite issues that cause jaw discomfort. Discreet options like clear aligners have made pursuing treatment far more practical for busy adults.

According to a BioMed Research International analysis, one in three orthodontic patients in the US is now an adult, a figure that has climbed steadily over the past decade. That shift reflects something real: adults across the country are rethinking what good dental health looks like and acting on it later in life.

What's driving this trend, what results can you realistically expect, and what does the process actually involve?

Why Are More Adults Choosing Orthodontic Treatment?

The latest orthodontic trends reveal a clear shift in who seeks treatment and why. Adults now make up a growing portion of orthodontic patients across the country, and their reasons for starting are very practical.

Some adults never had the chance to get braces as children, and others found their teeth shifted after they stopped wearing retainers. Natural aging can actually bring new crowding or spacing issues, so teeth tend to keep moving throughout adult life. Many adults start treatment to prepare for restorative dental work like crowns or implants, getting their teeth in the right position first.

Personal confidence plays a real role in this trend. A straighter smile matters quite a bit in professional settings, and many adults say they feel more at ease in social situations once they address alignment issues they've lived with for years.

The Role of Modern Technology in Making Treatment More Accessible

Modern orthodontic solutions have significantly changed what's available for adults. Low-profile appliances now make it straightforward to straighten teeth without the traditional look of metal braces, something that really matters to many adults in professional environments.

Adult braces options today cover a wide range of discreet, practical choices. Some of the most popular include:

Clear aligners that are nearly invisible and removable for eating and cleaning

Ceramic braces that match the natural color of teeth

Lingual braces that attach to the back of teeth and stay completely out of view

Self-ligating braces that typically need fewer adjustment appointments overall

What Benefits Can Adults Expect From Orthodontic Treatment?

Adult orthodontics delivers real results on multiple fronts, from physical health to daily confidence. Most adults see improvements in at least a few of these areas by the end of their treatment.

Better Oral Health and Bite Function

The benefits of adult orthodontics cover both physical health and appearance. Properly aligned teeth are quite a bit easier to brush and floss, which reduces plaque buildup and lowers the long-term risk of gum disease and tooth decay.

Correcting bite problems can relieve jaw strain and headaches that some adults have dealt with for years. A balanced bite actually spreads chewing forces more evenly across the teeth, protecting enamel and the bone that supports them over time.

Confidence and Long-Term Dental Flexibility

Many adults find that a straighter smile changes how they feel in everyday life. Social settings, job interviews, and professional meetings tend to feel a bit more comfortable once confidence in your smile grows.

Well-aligned teeth can simplify future dental procedures significantly. If you ever need a crown, bridge, or implant, having your teeth in the right position beforehand makes the process more straightforward and the results more durable.

The Adult Orthodontic Process

Adult orthodontic care follows a clear sequence of steps from your first visit to your final retainer check. Knowing what to expect at each stage can make the whole process feel much more manageable.

From Consultation to Appliance Placement

The orthodontist starts with a thorough evaluation of your teeth, bite, and jaw. X-rays, photographs, and sometimes 3D scans give the team a complete picture before they recommend any treatment.

From there, the team develops a personalized orthodontic care plan that maps out which teeth need to move and by how much. Most adult cases take around 12 to 24 months, though more complex situations can run longer.

Appliance placement is a fairly quick process. For braces, brackets attach directly to the teeth, and a wire threads through them in a single appointment. For clear aligners, you receive your first set of trays and a schedule for switching to a new set every one to two weeks.

Active Treatment and Retention

During active treatment, you return every six to ten weeks for progress checks and adjustments. Mild soreness after each visit is normal and typically clears up within a few days.

Once the teeth reach their target positions, the orthodontist removes the appliances and sets you up with a retainer plan. Small finishing adjustments may come at this stage to refine the final bite.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Dental Insurance Cover Orthodontic Treatment for Adults?

Coverage varies quite a bit from one plan to the next. Some insurance plans include a lifetime orthodontic benefit that applies to adults, often covering a portion of the cost up to a set maximum.

Can Adults With Gum Disease Still Get Orthodontic Treatment?

Active gum disease typically requires treatment before orthodontic work can begin. Your orthodontist will usually coordinate with your dentist or a gum specialist to make sure your mouth is in good health first. Once gum health is stable, treatment can generally move forward.

What Happens if I Stop Wearing My Retainer?

Teeth can start to shift fairly quickly without regular retainer wear. In some cases, even a few weeks without wearing one can lead to noticeable movement. Returning to your orthodontist early is the best step if you've gone an extended period without wearing your retainer.

A Healthier Smile Has No Age Limit

Adult orthodontic treatment delivers real health benefits, including better oral hygiene, improved bite function, and stronger long-term dental health. From addressing teeth that shifted years ago to preparing for restorative dental work, orthodontic care can make a meaningful difference at any age. Treatment options, timelines, and costs vary from case to case, so consulting a qualified orthodontist is the best first step.

Visit our website to explore more resources and find the guidance you need to move forward with confidence.

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