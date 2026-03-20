You probably only need to make a few changes in your home to lower energy costs. Adjusting the thermostat according to the weather ensures your HVAC system keeps your home comfortable without leaving you with a huge bill. Consider upgrading your electrical appliances and insulating your home, too.

A survey done by CNET shows that 78% of US adults worry about rising energy bills. A lot of families have to start saving less and sometimes even borrow money to keep up with costs.

Once you learn how to reduce energy expenses, it becomes easier to budget without making your home uncomfortable to live in.

What Is the 30 Minute Heating Rule?

It focuses on smart timing when using heating solutions in your home. You don't have to keep your heater on while you're at work because you want to stay warm once you get home. Schedule your system to only turn on 30 minutes before you arrive.

If you turn your heating off 30 minutes before leaving your home, your space will still be warm enough by the time you leave. It's a smart way to save energy without compromising your comfort too much.

You might not be able to schedule when your system starts if you're using an old model. Check out newer smart thermostats by visiting a showroom near you or asking a local contractor for advice.

What Appliance Should You Unplug Every Night?

Some of the things you leave on at night might be using energy even when they are in standby mode. Phantom energy can add up quickly if you have a lot of appliances. Turn off:

Cable boxes and entertainment systems

Kitchen appliances with digital displays

Chargers and small electronics

You'll be able to stay warmer if you have a space heater. They use a lot of electricity, so you shouldn't leave them on overnight. Portable heaters might cause safety issues if they are on and no one is nearby to keep an eye on them.

What Are 7 Ways to Lower Energy Costs?

Making just a few changes in your home might be all you need to lower your energy bill. Home energy management doesn't mean you must invest in the latest tech for you to see some good progress.

1. Adjust Your Thermostat Settings

Try lowering your thermostat by even a few degrees during winter. If you raise it slightly when it's warmer outside, your system won't have to use a lot of energy.

Get yourself a smart thermostat to make such changes when you're asleep or away from home. It's one of the best additions to support your efficient heating solutions.

2. Seal Air Leaks Around Windows and Doors

When you sit by your window and feel air hitting your skin, there most likely is a gap. Sealing windows and doors helps you maintain the desired temperatures indoors. Your systems often work harder to maintain temperatures when there are gaps.

3. Upgrade Insulation for Long-Term Savings

Your HVAC system can keep cycling if your home has poor insulation. Homeowners in Atlanta often get a spray foam insulation kit when looking for ways to achieve energy efficiency. If you want all the rooms in your home to have the same temperature, you need to insulate better.

4. Maintain Your HVAC System

It's important to keep air flowing well in your home. Do the following to get heating and cooling savings:

Get seasonal turnups

Repair your HVAC system

Hire an expert to inspect it

Minor things like the wrong settings or a dirty filter can be the reason you're dealing with high energy bills.

5. Close Curtains During Extreme Weather

Think about closing your curtains when it's too hot or cold outside. Sunlight heats up your space and can cause your system to work more. Blinds and curtains will help you control the temperature in your home naturally.

6. Switch to Energy-Efficient Lighting

Incandescent bulbs produce heat when you light them and waste more energy. It's better to get LED bulbs to replace older ones. You'll enjoy energy efficiency without having to change up your routine in an effort to cut your spending.

7. Use Smart Power Strips and Timers

Timers can control when appliances run, so they don't stay on all day when you forget to turn them off. You can easily leave things on when you're in a rush or have a lot of things on your mind. Smart devices make your work easier, and you get to save energy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Often Should HVAC Systems Be Serviced?

At least once a year. Don't neglect your HVAC system even if it's new. You can avoid these issues if you maintain your unit:

Frequent breakdowns

Costly replacements

High energy costs

Enjoy your system all year round by giving it the care it needs.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Audits?

Yes. There's a chance that something you aren't aware of is causing your heating unit to waste a lot of energy. Once you get an expert to check your home thoroughly, they can tell you what you need to adjust.

Some homeowners replace their HVAC systems, thinking they are the cause of high bills, only to find out they could have avoided spending a lot of money by just fixing gaps throughout their home.

Do Different Rooms Use Energy Differently?

Yes. The rooms in your home may have different:

Ceiling heights

Number and size of windows

Insulation

These things might be the reasons you feel too hot or warm in some areas of your home. If you have a basement, it may be colder since it doesn't get as much sunlight. You can use a smart thermostat to limit heating and cooling in rooms you don't use often.

Lower Energy Costs the Smart Way

You could be surprised when your bills reduce a lot just because you invested in a smart thermostat. It's the simple habits that help you lower energy costs. Your high usage might be due to an outdated heating system or poor insulation.

By working with HVAC experts, you'll be able to make your home more comfortable. Get more energy efficiency insights from our news page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.