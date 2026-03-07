With the rising prices of vehicles, people are doing everything to get the absolute best deal, from precisely timing their purchase to working out trade-in deals for their old cars.

The average cost of a new car in the United States is almost $49,000, according to MoneyGeek. Instead of holding off on your purchase for years and waiting for the prices to possibly come back down again, you can try to use some dependable strategies.

Whether you need your car for work or just a general sense of freedom, you shouldn't have to burn a hole in your wallet to get one.

What Strategies Are Americans Using to Afford a New Car?

If you want to home in on the most affordable deal, then you'll need to spend a fair amount of time getting your financials together and creating a plan. Windowshopping can be fun, but it's also a recipe for bank-breaking impulse buys. Instead of leaving yourself vulnerable to these increased prices, it's better to use price comparison tools online.

Doing this is a great way to browse without the pressure from a pushy salesman at a car lot, for instance. Using these online tools can make it a cinch to track fluctuating prices over time and to pinpoint any seasonal deals on specific makes and models. It's one of the most reliable ways of accidentally overpaying for a vehicle.

Another strategy buyers are using involves precise timing. The following can almost always guarantee you a better price:

End-of-year sales

Holiday promotions

Model-year transitions

Not every lot will participate in these kinds of sales at the same time, but there are often enough options out there where you're sure to find at least one sweet deal. All you need for this strategy to work is a bit of patience and willingness to do some thorough research.

Other Financial Strategies Worth Trying

Financial strategies can help you get the perfect car more quickly while still saving money. For example, you should compare offers from the following sources before signing on the dotted line for a loan:

Banks

Credit unions

Dealerships

Aside from the size of the loan, you'll want to pay special attention to the rates and the rest of the fine print. Sometimes, a deal that sounds way too good to be true may, in fact, be just that. After all, there are interest rates on the rise that can catch you off guard if you're not careful.

You might have at least one vehicle that you won't need anymore once you upgrade your ride. Instead of scraping the vehicle at a junkyard for a few bucks, it's better to try to work out a trade-in deal, especially if the vehicle is in decent condition. Since more and more people are opting to buy used vehicles, dealerships are willing to pay top dollar in many cases.

As such, you can expect to shave off a couple of thousand dollars or more from the price tag of your desired car.

Speaking of used cars, certified pre-owned vehicles are still a great option if you want to save big. Plenty of cars have been lightly used or brought up to speed so that they look and run as if they're new. Best of all, you can still enjoy a lot of the modern features of the latest model, as well as the benefit of a warranty, without worrying about steep depreciation.

How Can Drivers Cut Down on the Total Cost of Car Ownership?

Aside from the upfront cost of buying a new car, there are the ongoing expenses that can be just as tough to handle. The more energy you put into keen car maintenance, the lower the cost will be in the long run. Be sure to never neglect the following:

Oil changes

Brake inspections

Tire rotations

Fluid checks

Not only will this ensure the vehicle is always safe to drive, but it'll prevent small issues from escalating into major ones that cost far more to fix. Owners of imported vehicles often go to certified professionals who offer expert European car care.

Instead of trading in your vehicle to get next year's model, you should think about holding on to your latest purchase for as long as you can. If you stay on top of maintenance, then most cars can give you as much as a decade of dependable service. Doing this will ensure that you get back every penny of your investment and then some.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Are New Cars So Expensive Right Now?

The reason for the rising cost involves many moving parts.

Supply chain disruptions, for instance, have led to a more limited production of certain vehicles than usual. Given escalating manufacturing costs, it's easy to see why prices are going up. General economic inflation also has a prominent role in this issue.

How Can I Lower the Cost of A Car Loan?

One of the best ways you can get better car loan rates is by maintaining a pristine credit score. If your credit score isn't perfect, don't worry, because there are many ways you can improve it, such as paying off outstanding debts or opening new lines of credit.

Also, larger down payments can both lower monthly payments and save you money in the long term. Don't forget to compare loan offers so that you can find rates that work within your budget.

Rising Prices Shouldn't Stop You From Getting the Vehicle You Need

While rising prices can make it feel as though getting a car is a pipe dream, there are many strategies you can use to find a great deal. With enough dedication to research and price-comparing, you're sure to find a make and model that's right for your day-to-day needs.

