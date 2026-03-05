If you need access to affordable prescription medications, know that savvy Americans are saving money and cutting costs on theirs by partnering with a reputable mail-order pharmacy. They also use discount coupons, go generic, and buy in bulk.

Consider following in their footsteps, as prescription prices in the U.S. are higher than in other developed countries.

An article by Georgetown University, for instance, notes a study that found overall prices of prescription drugs in the U.S. to be around 2.78 times higher than in comparable countries. The difference goes up to 3.22 times for brand-name drugs.

By learning more about prescription medicines and how to handle their costs, you can prevent their prices from standing in the way of good health.

What Are Prescription Medications?

Prescription medications are medicines or pharmaceutical agents approved by regulatory agencies (e.g., the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) to:

Diagnose ailments

Treat diseases

Cure medical conditions

Prevent health problems

Prescription drugs are only available for sale to individuals with authorization in the form of a written prescription from a licensed healthcare professional. Only the patient whose name appears on the prescription should use the medications prescribed and indicated in the written document.

Prescription medications differ from over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, which you can legally buy without a written doctor's order. OTC medications usually cost less than their prescription-only counterparts, as they're less potent.

How Many Prescription Medications Are There?

According to the U.S. FDA, in the United States alone, over 20,000 prescription medications have approval for marketing. New agents, including novel medicines and vaccines, get added to the list each year, however.

How Are Savvy Americans Saving on Their Prescription Medications?

Considering how expensive prescription drugs are in the U.S., it's no wonder many Americans cite cost as the reason for their medication non-adherence. KFF says one in seven adults said they've skipped doses or split pills in half due to cost. One in five even reported not filling a prescription at all.

Regardless of the reason, medication non-adherence can lead to more expenses in the long run, as it can interfere with treatment or render it useless or less effective. When treatment fails, health conditions usually worsen, resulting in the need for costlier interventions.

Prevent or minimize the risk of such unwanted consequences by adopting these cost-cutting, money-saving habits related to prescription medication use.

Partnering With a Mail-Order or Online Pharmacy

Mail-order pharmacies allow patients to place orders for their prescription medications via phone or online. They either post the purchases through the mail or have shipping carriers deliver prescriptions straight to the buyer's specific delivery address.

Mail-order or online pharmacies can save you money because they typically have lower overhead expenses than traditional brick-and-mortar pharmacies. They pass on these savings to consumers, usually in the form of lower-priced medications.

You may even save up to 90% on your prescription drugs, as noted by Canadian Pharmacy Online.

Taking Advantage of Prescription Drug Coupons

Discount coupons can help you save quite a lot when purchasing prescription drugs, particularly if you have no health insurance. By using these money-saving tools, you can get your needed medications at prices comparable to or even lower than what insured consumers pay.

As pointed out by WFXT Boston 25 News, for instance, coupons can unlock discounts of up to 80% on some medications, such as Clomid (a drug used as a fertility treatment).

Switching to Generic Versions

Generic drugs are prescription medications that manufacturers make as a bioequivalent form of an existing brand-name drug. The term "bioequivalent" means they have identical:

Active ingredient

Safety rate

Strength

Dosage form

Quality

Generic versions usually become available once their brand-name counterpart's patent expires. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) cites estimates from the U.S. FDA stating that generics can cost 80% to 85% less than brand-name drugs.

Buying the Maximum Allowed Quantity for Personal Use

The maximum allowed supply for prescription drugs depends on the type of medication, such as whether it's a maintenance medication or a controlled substance. In many cases, particularly for maintenance drugs like atorvastatin for high cholesterol, the most you can buy or order is a 90-day supply.

Whenever possible and applicable, consider purchasing the most you can afford in one go, as "buying in bulk" comes with a lower price per unit. You can also save on shipping costs, as you may only have to pay it once within three months, rather than monthly if you stick to a 30-day supply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Are Prescription Medications So Expensive?

There are many reasons, with one of the most commonly cited being the high cost of researching and developing new drugs. According to the National Academy of Sciences, bringing a new drug to the market can cost anywhere from hundreds of millions of dollars to over $2 billion.

Another reason is that the U.S. lacks drug pricing control regulations. Unlike other nations (e.g., Canada) with a central body that regulates prescription drug prices, the U.S. doesn't, and drug makers can set the prices of their products.

What Are the Most Common Prescription Drugs?

According to data and analytics firm Definitive Healthcare, based on claim percentage, atorvastatin calcium is the most prescribed medication in 2025. Second is amlodipine besylate, followed by levothyroxine sodium.

Atorvastatin calcium belongs to the class of drugs known as "statins," used to treat high cholesterol levels. It works by lowering "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol while increasing "good" high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels.

Amlodipine besylate is a calcium channel blocker used as treatment for high blood pressure, also known as "hypertension." Doctors also prescribe it for specific types of chest pain (angina) and coronary artery disease (CAD). It promotes better bloodflow by helping the blood vessels relax.

Levothyroxine sodium helps treat an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). It manages energy levels and metabolism while replacing the deficient thyroid hormone (thyroxine).

Be a Savvy Saver and Cut Your Prescription Costs

By partnering with a mail-order or online pharmacy, using coupons, switching to generics, and "buying in bulk," you can start saving money on your prescription medications, just like other savvy Americans.

