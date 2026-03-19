Traveling to the Galapagos Islands can be a dream holiday for you and your family, with unforgettable wildlife and beautiful scenery. You can get close to rare animals and explore islands that feel untouched.

Are you looking for a holiday unlike anything you've done before? Then traveling to the Galapagos Islands is the answer. Seeing new countries is a great way to see new places and immerse yourself in cultures you haven't yet experienced.

If you live in the US, especially in Atlanta, your Galapagos Islands vacation is only a few short flights away, making this destination easier to visit than you may think.

Why Visit the Galapagos Islands?

Visiting the Galapagos Islands is a must if you enjoy vacations that feel different from most beach or city trips. These islands are far enough away from the mainland, allowing you to see nature in its raw form. It's a great destination for quiet views and open spaces, without the usual crowds you may find in a typical holiday destination.

It's also a great location for enjoying a mix of land and sea adventures in one place. You can walk along breathtaking lava paths and enjoy swimming in crystal clear waters, all in one day. Each island has its own look and feel, meaning every day can be different from the last.

Amazing Galapagos Wildlife You Can See

If you're a wildlife enthusiast, then the Galapagos Islands might be your ideal holiday destination. You get to see animals up close in a way that feels rare and exciting, such as sea lions resting on the beach with unique birds landing just a few steps away.

This diversity is what makes Galapagos Islands ecotourism so special. Several wild animals are unique to Galapagos, such as:

Galapagos giant tortoises

Land iguanas

Galapagos fur seals

Marine iguanas

Darwin's finches

Top Things to Do in the Galapagos Islands

Now that you know more about the Galapagos Islands and what they offer as a vacation spot, let's review some exciting adventures available. You can explore by water, by foot, or by boat, and each option gives you a new view of the islands.

Snorkeling and Diving

If swimming with marine life sounds like fun, the Galapagos Islands offer several snorkeling and diving experiences. Best of all, from your beachside resort, you can jump into the crystal clear water and see marine life right away. You don't need to go far from shore to see these views, and even beginners can have a great time with just a snorkel and flippers.

Island Hopping

There are several islands to visit in the Galapagos, and island hopping is a popular tourist activity. You can visit several islands in one trip and see how each offers a unique experience.

For instance, some islands have beautiful sandy beaches, while others have dark volcanic rock. This mix of scenery helps keep your vacation fresh and exciting, and you never feel stuck in one place.

Fortunately, there are several Galapagos Islands tours that you can join, making traveling between islands easy. Boats run on set routes, and guides help you plan your activities at each stop.

Hiking

If you enjoy walking through nature, the Galapagos Islands offer several hiking spots with marked trails that offer wide views of the islands. Some paths lead you through lava tubes, which are naturally formed caves formed centuries ago from volcanic eruptions. Seeing these caves in person can feel like a once-in-a-lifetime event, making it one of the top activities in Galapagos.

Fortunately, you don't need expert skills to enjoy these walks, and many trails feel easy and safe for most travelers. These walks also don't require any special gear except proper walking shoes. This can make hiking feel accessible to everyone, including families with kids.

A Luxury Galapagos Cruise

If you're seeking luxury and comfort, then a Galapagos cruise may be what you're looking for. You get to stay in one place while the ship takes you from island to island. It's a great way to have a full holiday itinerary without the hassle of planning everything yourself.

Fortunately, you'll find many Galapagos Islands cruise options, so you're very likely to find one that fits your style. Some boats accommodate fewer than 20 guests, which is a great option if you're traveling alone or with a partner looking for a quiet, intimate vacation. Other boats allow more travelers, which can give you a vacation that feels more social.

Choosing a Galapagos cruise means you enjoy meals and rest all in one place. After a day of adventuring, you can return to your room and relax before dinner.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Is the Best Time to Visit the Galapagos Islands?

The good news is that you can plan your Galapagos Islands vacation at any time of the year, because the islands stay fairly warm in every season. However, April to June is an ideal time to enjoy lush green scenery and calmer seas. If you're keen on snorkeling, visiting between December and March offers warmer water that's clear enough to see underwater marine life.

What Vaccinations Do I Need for Galapagos?

Before traveling to exotic locations, it's always wise to check what vaccinations you need before you book your trip. According to the CDC, you should ensure you're up-to-date on the following vaccines:

Flu

Polio

Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR)

Chickenpox

Shingles

Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (DTap, Tdap, or Td)

Start Planning Your Dream Vacation Today

If you're looking for a vacation that offers plenty of adventure, then the Galapagos Islands are an ideal destination. You get to explore unique landscapes and see rare animals up close, all while enjoying your days at your own pace. This is the kind of trip that stays with you long after you return home.

Has this article given you the itch to travel and see the world? Find more information on popular tourist destinations in our News section, and start planning your next unforgettable holiday.

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