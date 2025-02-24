Contests

Your last chance to win ticket to see Tesla is with Von Haessler!

Tesla: Keepin’ It Real Tour 2025

This week, listen to the Von Haessler Doctrine for your final chance to see Tesla on March 4, 2025 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/24/2025 - 02/28/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Tesla on March 4, 2025 at the Coca-Cola Roxy (Minimum approx. retail value: $106.00 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

