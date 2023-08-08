Word on The Street is Shelly Has Tickets to See Beyoncé!

95.5 WSB and Butler Lexus of South Atlanta wants to give you a chance to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour August 11, 12, and 14! Listen to Word on The Street with Shelly Wynter Tuesday - Thursday, and finish the lyrics for a chance to win tickets, courtesy of Butler Lexus of South Atlanta!

Ticket Giveaway:

Tuesday - 1 pair for August 11th concert

Wednesday- 1 pair for August 12th concert

Thursday - 1 pair for August 14th concert





Courtesy of:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/8/2023 -8/10/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Three (3) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (dates vary and are based on dayparts listed in description). (Minimum approx. retail value: $450.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

