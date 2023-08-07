Contests

We’ve Got Your Chance to Win Tickets to The PGA Tour Championship!

PGA Tour Championship

All week, Mark Arum is giving you a chance to win two tickets the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Tickets are for sale at PGATour.com.

Tickets vary each day:

  • Monday: August 23 match
  • Tuesday: August 24 match
  • Wednesday: August 25 match
  • Thursday-Friday: August 27 match

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/07/2022 - 08/11/22. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see PGA Tour Championship on date listed above (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030

