We have your chance to win tickets to Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It’s a Christmas Tour

Pentatonix

Listen to the The Von Haessler Doctrine for your next chance to win tickets to see Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It’s a Christmas Tour at Gas South Arena on December 4.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/16/2024 - 9/20/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It’s a Christmas Tour at Gas South Arena on December 4, 2024 (Minimum approx. retail value: $97.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group