Mark Arum is Giving You One Last Chance to Win Music Midtown Passes!

Music Midtown 2023

Music Midtown is almost here with shows beginning September 15 - 17, at Piedmont Park. Passes are on sale at MusicMidtown.com.

This week, The mark Arum is giving you a chance to win two passes to the Sunday, September 17 show, which headlines Guns N’ Roses.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/28/2023 -9/1/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) passes to Music Midtown on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Piedmont Park (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

