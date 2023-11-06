The Von Haessler Doctrine wants to give you tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Prepare for a musical journey like no other this winter as Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s (TSO) spectacular annual holiday tour goes on sale this week. Recently, the multi-platinum rock group, which has consistently hit the upper-reaches of the touring charts for the past 15 years, unveiled the exciting details of their highly anticipated 2023 Winter Tour, titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.” This year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. The tour kick-starts on November 15 with captivating performances in Green Bay, WI, and Council Bluffs, IA. Over the course of the tour, TSO will visit 62 cities, delivering an impressive 104 performances before concluding on December 30 (view the complete itinerary at www.trans-siberian.com).

Listen this week to the Von Haessler Doctrine and you could win a pair of tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra: „Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO and More“ at Gas South Arena on December 10, 2023!

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/06/2023 - 11/10/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra: „Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO and More“ at Gas South Arena on December 10, 2022 (ARV: minimum $66.00, based on seating) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030

©2022 Cox Media Group