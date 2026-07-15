The Von Haessler Doctrine has your LAST chance to win tickets to Styx and Chicago!

Styx & Chicago

Eric Von Haessler and the doctraines want you to start your weekend off right by sending you to see Styx and Chicago this Friday!

This Wednesday and Thursday, when you listen to The Von Haessler Doctrine 3p-7p you have DOUBLE the chance to win a pair of tickets to Styx and Chicago at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 17th. That’s right, there is two giveaways per day!

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/15/26-07/16/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Styx and Chicago at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 17th. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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