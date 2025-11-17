Contests

The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win tickets to Weird Al!

This week, The Von Haessler Doctrine is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to “Weird Al” Yankovic: Bigger and Weirder 2026 Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 31, 2026.

Tickets are on sale November 21 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/17/25-11/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see “Weird Al” Yankovic: Bigger and Weirder 2026 Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 31, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

