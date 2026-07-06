The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win tickets to see Blackberry Smoke.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE

Eric Von Haessler and his fellow doctrinaires want to send you to see Blackberry Smoke when they bring their 25th Anniversary Tour to Atlanta this fall!

This week, when listen to The Von Haessler Doctrine on 95.5 WSB from 3p-7p you have the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Blackberry Smoke at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on November 27th.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/06/26-07/10/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Blackberry Smoke at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on November 27th. (Minimum approx. retail value: $54.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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