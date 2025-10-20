The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win tickets to Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton

This week, The Von Haessler Doctrine is giving you the chance to win tickets to see Peter Frampton on October 27, 2025 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Peter Frampton’s “Let’s Do It Again!” tour is celebrating his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and featuring a mix of his classic hits and newer material. The tour includes performances of songs from his iconic “Frampton Comes Alive!” album, as well as newer songs and covers.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com

