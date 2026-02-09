Contests

The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win tickets to James Taylor!

James Taylor

James Taylor

This week, The Von Haessler Doctrine is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to James Taylor and his All-Star Band at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on September 17!

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/09/26-02/13/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to James Taylor and his All-Star Band at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on September 17. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage