The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win tickets to AC/DC

This week, The Von Haessler Doctrine is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to AC/DC on August 27, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tickets are on sale November 7 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/03/25-11/07/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see AC/DC on August 27, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

