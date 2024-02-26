The Von Haessler Doctrine Has Your Chance to Win The Australian Pink Floyd Tickets!

Listen to The Von Haessler Doctrine for a chance to win a pair tickets to see The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Performing The Greatest Hits of Pink Floyd on August 31 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.2/26/2024 - 3/1/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Performing The Greatest Hits of Pink Floyd on August 31 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $100 based on availability and seat location) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group