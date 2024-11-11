Tickets to Little River Band with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra are up for grabs!

This week, The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to see the Little River Band with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on stage on Nov. 26 at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Little River Band garnered huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits in the 70′s and 80′s. . Their worldwide album, CD, and digital downloads amass to more than 350 million. LRB continues to deliver distinctive harmonies and vocal abilities under the direction of 41 year LRB veteran, lead vocalist and bass player Wayne Nelson. To date, Wayne has contributed his talents on 24 of Little River Band’s albums/CDs. LRB was honorably dubbed “the best signing band in the world.” by Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey. Little River Band has undergone an evolution or two since its origins as an Australian rock band hungry to make it in America. Fans nostalgic for such tunes as “Reminiscing” or “Lady” can join us to hear the current incarnation for a night of fantastic music, memories and more.

Tickets are on sale at ASO.org.

